BRUSSELS Nov 7 Europe's telecoms regulator has opened an investigation into Germany's plans to allow fees three times the European Union average when fixed or landline phone operators connect each others' calls.

The investigation comes over a year after the European Commission warned the German telecoms regulator over its plans to hike so-called fixed termination rates and could ultimately lead to legal action against the watchdog.

The Commission regularly warns national regulators over their way of setting prices and in July Lithuania backed down over similar plans to raise fees for connecting calls between operators.

"These costs are ultimately included in call prices to the detriment of consumers and business," the Commission said in a statement.

The German regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA), has three months to reach agreement with the Commission, failing which the latter could ask it to withdraw or amend its proposal and ultimately take the regulator to court.

The prices BNetzA would set for incumbent operator Deutsche Telekom when charging rivals to connect fixed calls to its network were three times higher than the EU average of compliant member states, the Commission said last year when it first issued a warning. The new system would apply from Dec. 1.

BNetzA said it would stick to its method for calculating the rates. "The method recommended by the European Commission is not working better to achieve the regulation objectives in Germany," said a spokesman. "The European Commission has no veto right over this decision."

The German regulator is also under scrutiny over its plans to hike the fees mobile operators can charge each other for connecting calls. In June the Commission gave it three months to amend its proposals for mobile termination rates. (Additional reporting by Harro Ten Wolde in Frankfurt; Editing by David Holmes)