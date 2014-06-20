* Germany given 3 months to lower mobile connection rates
* Current rates 80 percent higher than elsewhere
* Legal proceedings could follow
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, June 20 The European Commission gave
Germany three months to abandon its plans to hike the fees
mobile operators can charge each other for connecting calls on
Friday, saying they lead to rates more than 80 percent higher
than in other countries.
The EU executive issued a first warning to the German
telecoms regulator over its plans to raise the so-called mobile
termination rates in April, but the Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA)
failed to address its concerns.
"The German regulator has calculated mobile termination
rates ... in a way which differs from the Commission's
recommended approach," the Commission said in a statement.
BNetzA has three months to convince the Commission that it
will amend its tariffs. If it fails to do so, the Commission
will follow up with a more formal warning, which could
ultimately lead to court proceedings and fines.
Mobile termination rates across Europe average a few euro
cents per minute, but operators are reluctant to see them
eliminated or even lowered as their revenues decline under
competition from increasingly popular internet voice and texting
applications.
The Commission says Germany's plans would clash with the aim
of fostering competition among operators and creating a telecoms
single market. Calls across networks can only be connected by
the operator on the receiving end, meaning that operator has a
de facto monopoly on prices, according to the Commission.
EU telecoms commissioner Neelie Kroes has put forward a
package to overhaul the struggling telecoms sector and create a
single market, which includes forcing mobile operators to
eliminate roaming fees charged while using mobile phones abroad.
Industry players, such as Deutsche Telekom, have
complained it will eat further into their revenues and stop them
investing in higher speed internet infrastructure, an area in
which Europe lags behind countries such as South Korea and the
United States.
The European Parliament in April voted to end mobile phone
roaming fees by 2016, but the proposal still requires agreement
from member states.
(Editing by Mark Potter)