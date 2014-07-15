* EU warned Lithuania over fixed call rates on Monday
* Lithuania to submit revised proposal in coming months
BRUSSELS, July 15 Lithuania has withdrawn plans
to raise fees fixed telecoms operators can charge each other for
connecting calls, bowing to pressure from the European
Commission which had begun an investigation into its proposal.
The Commission has previously criticised Lithuania's plans
to raise so-called fixed termination rates and issued a formal
warning to the Baltic state on Monday, saying the plans would
lead to significantly higher call rates than in other countries.
Following the warning, Lithuania on Tuesday withdrew its
proposal, a European Commission official said.
The Lithuanian telecoms regulator has to submit a revised
proposal in the coming months. If it fails to bring the measures
into line with EU law, the Commission can ultimately start court
proceedings.
"The Commission is particularly concerned that, if the new
plan is introduced, fixed call termination rates in Lithuania
will remain at a much higher level compared to the other EU
Member States," the Commission said.
The so-called fixed termination rates would result in higher
prices for both fixed and mobile phone users in Lithuania, as
well as for people calling from abroad, it said.
The Commission has taking steps to lower both fixed and
mobile phone rates for Europeans, although industry players
complain it will eat into their revenues and hinder much-needed
investment in higher speed networks.
Germany was the last country to be issued a formal warning
over the rates mobile operators could charge each other, and now
has three months to change its proposals.
EU telecoms commissioner Neelie Kroes has put forward a
proposal to overhaul Europe's struggling telecoms sector, which
includes forcing mobile operators to eliminate roaming fees
charged while using mobile phones abroad.
The proposal was voted on by the European Parliament in
April and now needs the blessing of national governments.
Calls across networks can only be connected by the operator
on the receiving end, meaning that operator has significant sway
over the prices it can charge its competitors.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti. Editing by Jane Merriman)