ROME/LONDON May 16 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti, French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron will hold
a video conference on Thursday ahead of this weekend's G8
meeting, officials said on Wednesday.
The conversation would give the four European leaders a
chance to prepare for the summit at Camp David and to discuss
European economic issues, said a source in the Italian
government.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy would also join
the four leaders, added a spokesman from the office of British
Prime Minister David Cameron.
"The participants are those going to the G8 from Europe,"
the spokesman said.