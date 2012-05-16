ROME/LONDON May 16 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron will hold a video conference on Thursday ahead of this weekend's G8 meeting, officials said on Wednesday.

The conversation would give the four European leaders a chance to prepare for the summit at Camp David and to discuss European economic issues, said a source in the Italian government.

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy would also join the four leaders, added a spokesman from the office of British Prime Minister David Cameron.

"The participants are those going to the G8 from Europe," the spokesman said.