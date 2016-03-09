BERLIN, March 9 Lufthansa's low-cost
unit Eurowings will not make a decision on expanding its
long-haul fleet until it manages to stabilise an operation that
has been beset by delays, a Lufthansa executive said on
Wednesday.
Lufthansa wants to make Eurowings the third-largest low-cost
carrier in Europe, behind Ryanair and easyJet.
Its efforts to expand into long-haul flights, starting with just
two long-haul jets, stuttered when technical problems occurred
and one of its flights to Cuba was delayed over 60 hours.
"We will discuss whether we want to go beyond more than
seven planes when we have stability in the operation," Karl
Ulrich Garnadt, a member of the Lufthansa board and head of
Eurowings, said at the ITB Travel fair in Berlin on Wednesday.
He said the type of long-haul jets Eurowings is leasing,
Airbus A330s, are readily available on the lease market
so the airline could be flexible with its plans.
Eurowings, which mostly offers short-haul flights in Europe,
had already delayed the start of some new long-haul
destinations, such as Miami and Boston, and parent Lufthansa has
been operating some routes on its behalf as it tries to resolve
issues.
Garnadt said the carrier will also likely look at
introducing Las Vegas as a destination next year, rather than
this year.
Still, Garnadt said Eurowings was on course for its
long-term business plan because its planes were fuller than
expected and the carrier was benefitting from low oil prices.
With 20 million passengers expected this year, Eurowings
still has some way to go to catch up with Ryanair, which carries
over 100 million passengers annually. Eurowings is also hoping
to grow by bringing other low-cost airlines into the group, but
must first establish itself, Garnadt said.
The carrier has also seen some caution in bookings at the
start of the year due to security fears dampening travel demand,
especially after the Paris attacks, although Garnadt said
bookings were now returning more to normal levels.
Eurowings is responding to increased competition in its home
market of Germany by bringing down prices on domestic German
routes and cutting some bag charges, it said on Wednesday.
"Of course we feel what Ryanair is doing. Customers are
becoming more price sensitive, that's why we have to improve our
cost position," Garnadt said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)