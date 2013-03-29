* LGBT market seen rising 10 pct to $181 bln in 2013
* Market less affected by global crisis
* Vienna promotes music, culture and food
By Victoria Bryan and Derek Brooks
FRANKFURT/VIENNA, March 29 Vienna has joined a
growing list of European cities seeking to attract lesbian and
gay tourists who are expected to remain willing to spend on
travel while other recession-hit travellers cut back.
City authorities in Vienna this month released a review of
the Austrian capital's gay and lesbian tourism strategy,
deciding to focus on travellers interested in music, culture and
history -- and with money to spend.
The review followed a study among gay and lesbian travellers
from outside of Vienna that found their average household's
monthly net income was 385 euros ($500) higher than that of
other tourists to Vienna.
Clemens Koeltringer, marketing analyst from the Vienna
Tourists Board, said this target group was "high profile, luxury
customers who go to the opera and enjoy very good food".
"Vienna is not a Mykonos, it must not be," Koeltringer told
Reuters, referring to the Greek party destination. "This is the
main reason we are differentiating ourselves."
Vienna is not alone in identifying the potential of the gay
and lesbian market.
Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) leisure travel
is forecast to rise almost 10 percent to $181 billion in 2013,
according to an LGBT Travel Report 2013 by marketing specialist
Out Now Global.
Germany, Bulgaria and Greece were among other destinations
promoting gay friendly credentials at the world's leading travel
trade show, the ITB Travel Fair, in Berlin earlier this month.
For example VisitBerlin, in joint partnership with
participating hotels, launched the Pink Pillow Berlin
Collection, a hotel network designed for lesbian, gay, bisexual
and transgender (LGBT) guests.
Stefan Dimitrov, a PR consultant from Bulgaria, said he
noticed a sharp increase in visitors to the gay section of the
Sunny Beach resort on the Black Sea and set up a blog then a
website offering travel tips and tour packages.
"It's still my hobby at the moment," he told Reuters. "I
don't know if it will work out but the interest here at ITB has
been so huge I've had to get all the flyers and advertising
reprinted."
GROWING SECTOR
Miguel Gallego, a spokesman from the European Travel
Commission (ETC), said Madrid, Barcelona, San Sebastian and
Sitges in Spain already had strategies to attract more LGBT
visitors, recognising it as an important, lucrative sector.
Briand Bedford-Eichler, managing editor of the Spartacus
guide for gay-friendly accommodation, said acceptance of the gay
sector had increased -- as well as awareness that gay travellers
tend to holiday three to five times a year, and for more than
just short breaks.
"More people want to offer products, because they realise
it's quite a lucrative market," he told Reuters.
"Gay people are still travelling and still spending. It's a
niche that hasn't been too affected by the crisis."
An official guide to Vienna for gay and lesbian visitors
states the city is more gay-oriented than people might imagine.
Vienna has allowed civil partnerships since January 2010,
meaning gay couples can choose settings such as the former
imperial residence Schoenbrunn palace to tie the knot in a civil
ceremony then stay on for their honeymoon.
The city suggests walking tours to take in the Belvedere
Palace, built by Prince Eugene of Savoy, a Habsburg general who
historians widely agreed was gay, and the Vienna State Opera
house, designed by two gay architects, one of whom committed
suicide in 1868 after the building was criticised.
"The most impotant thing to leverage is the imperial
heritage. Vienna is known and is world famous for music and
culture, and the gay and lesbian segments are not different in
(enjoying) that," said Koeltringer.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Travel Postcard on gay Vienna
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
($1 = 0.7737 euros)
(Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)