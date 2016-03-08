(Refiles to add dropped word "Europe" to quote in paragraph 3)
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, March 8 Hotel group Marriott
International is concerned about tourist bookings in
Paris this summer after November's attacks on the French
capital, an executive at the firm said on Tuesday.
Marriott, whose brands include the Ritz-Carlton, JW
Marriott, Autograph and Courtyard and which has 15 hotels in
Paris, is working with the city's tourist office and adapting
some of its pricing in a bid to get travellers back there.
"Paris is the one that concerns us, but for the rest
of(Europe) we don't think there's any reason why we shouldn't
get strong leisure travel," Amy McPherson, Marriott Europe head,
told Reuters at the IHIF hotels conference in Berlin.
McPherson said business travel bookings were doing better
than expected right now, with January and February being ahead
of budget and she expected the good momentum to continue.
Europe's hotel industry grew faster than the United States
in revenue per available room (RevPAR) for the first time since
2010, with growth of 6.9 percent to $83.94 against a rise of 6.3
percent to $78.65 for the U.S., a report from analysts STR said.
Europe benefitted from the weak euro and also attacks in
North Africa pushing demand to Europe, the report found.
McPherson said places such as Barcelona, London and Portugal
were enjoying increased demand.
While Marriott had expected RevPAR to fall in Russia last
year due to the crisis there, it had actually increased because
Russians chose to travel within their own country instead of
abroad, more than making up for a decline in overseas guests.
Earlier Marriott said it will double in size in Europe due
to its takeover of Starwood, announced late last year.
Marriott has 61,000 rooms open in Europe, to which Starwood
will add 40,500. The two companies' pipeline of 21,500 planned
hotel rooms means it will have more than 123,000 open or signed
rooms once the deal completes in mid-2016.
The combined group will have 30 brands, but McPherson said
there were no plans to get rid of any of them because they
appealed to different customers.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)