* Tighter border controls anathema for tourism- U.N.
* Countries need to overhaul "primitive" visa rules
VIENNA, April 24 France and Germany would shoot
themselves - and Europe - in the foot by pressing for stepped-up
border controls in the travel-free Schengen region, the top U.N.
tourism official said on Tuesday.
Countries should instead insist on more liberal travel rules
or risk being left out of the revenue and jobs that tourists
shower on their favourite travel destinations, said Taleb Rifai,
secretary-general of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).
France and Germany have proposed that Schengen countries get
more leeway in extreme cases to suspend the pact, which permits
visa-free travel across 26 EU and non-EU countries, to ensure
tighter security within the European Union.
That would be the kiss of death, Rifai told reporters on the
sidelines on a U.N. conference on crime.
"Let alone what France and Germany are asking - because it
is going to hurt them more - the whole Schengen area has to look
at itself ... It is going to be very, very damaging."
EU states already have the power to allow the reintroduction
of border controls for 30 days if there is a specific threat to
security or public order.
"The Schengen zone is depriving itself of tremendous
potential of more tourists (and) more benefits by actually
insisting on procedures and formalities that belong to the 19th
century," Rifai said.
He said his agency was already trying to raise awareness
about how "primitive" many countries' visa rules were and would
present a study on this to the next summit of Group of 20
leaders in Mexico in June.
With China set to become the world's top tourist supplier by
2016, other countries need to rethink whether they want to force
many Chinese to travel - sometimes repeatedly - to distant
consulates for interviews and then wait weeks or months to find
out if they will get a visa, he said.
He cited the example of Turkey, which saw the number of
tourists from Russia nearly double after it agreed in 2009 to
grant them visas upon arrival.
Every 48 new tourist arrivals in Turkey create a new job
there, as do every 43 arrivals in the United States, he added.
