BERLIN, March 10 Low-cost carrier Vueling aims
to increase its business customers this year, an executive told
Reuters on Thursday, another example of a budget airline seeking
a slice of the higher-margin corporate travel market.
"We're currently at 30 percent business, 70 percent leisure,
but we believe this year it will be 35-40 percent in corporate
traffic," Vueling Chief Commercial Officer David Garcia Blancas
told Reuters in an interview at the ITB travel fair in Berlin.
Spain's Vueling is part of IAG, the parent group of
British Airways and Iberia. Garcia Blancas said that gave
Vueling an advantage over other budget rivals in terms of
corporate traffic because it can benefit from code share
agreements with the IAG airlines.
But he said that Vueling had no plans to follow Europe's
biggest low-cost carrier Ryanair, which on Wednesday
said it was launching a private jet service as part of a drive
for more corporate custom.
Garcia Blancas also said he wanted to work on Vueling's
frequent flyer programme, which is currently focused on Spain
and Italy, plus roll out an incentive programme for small and
medium businesses.
Vueling is currently benefiting from increased demand for
travel to Spain, seen as safe by holiday makers after attacks in
other popular holiday destinations such as Turkey, Egypt and
Tunisia, and the carrier has added more capacity to Spanish
destinations on routes from Germany, the Netherlands and
Switzerland as a result.
"One of the challenges is that we have the capacity in terms
of planes, but there are no hotel rooms free," he said.
Overall, Vueling which expects passengers numbers to rise to
28 million this year from 24 million in 2015, plans to grow
capacity by 18 percent this summer.
