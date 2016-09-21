(Updates with EU trade chief)
VIENNA/BRUSSELS, Sept 21 Canada's trade minister
and the EU trade chief sought on Wednesday to overcome the
doubts of Austria and other EU members over a planned EU-Canada
free trade deal, with a declaration spelling out the limits of
the contentious pact.
Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland, speaking in
Vienna, said the legally binding additional declaration on key
issues would add no new elements to the deal, which Austria's
chancellor opposes in its current form.
"What the joint declaration can do is strengthen elements
which already exist in the agreement," Freeland told a joint
news conference with Austria's Economy Minister Reinhold
Mitterlehner on Wednesday. "What it is not able to do is
introduce entirely new elements."
The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) has
been a key target of protests by unions and environmental and
other groups who say it will worsen labour conditions and allow
big business to challenge governments across Europe.
European Trade Commissioner Cecelia Malmstrom wrote in a
letter to Mitterlehner, published on Wednesday, that the aim of
the declaration was to dispel concerns by spelling out what was
in CETA.
"We intend to clarify all the points that have sparked
particular concern in public debate, especially the ability of
governments to provide public services and the protection of
labour and environmental standards," she wrote.
CETA, and a planned EU-U.S. trade deal, will be the focus of
a meeting of trade ministers in Slovakia on Friday.
The EU-Canada deal could enter into force next year if
member states and the European Parliament approve it. The
chances of that happening rose on Monday after the German Social
Democrats, junior partners in the ruling coalition, gave their
backing.
However, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and
Slovenia still have reservations.
Mitterlehner, a conservative who supports CETA, unlike
social democrat Chancellor Christian Kern, said it might take a
few weeks for the government to find a common line ahead.
European affairs ministers are expected to vote on the deal on
Oct. 18 before a planned signing at an EU-Canada summit on Oct.
27.
