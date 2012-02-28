FRANKFURT Feb 28 The heavy truck market in the Europe Union expanded by 3.9 percent in January, helped by a surge in the United Kingdom, where registrations of new vehicles weighing over 16 tonnes rose by more than a third, data showed on Tuesday.

The gain builds on a rise of more than 20 percent in heavy truck registrations reported in December, but the overall increase reflected diverse developments, with French registrations up 3.3 percent, while registrations in Germany, Spain and Italy declined.

The figures published by the automotive industry association ACEA also revealed registrations of new light commercial vehicles (LCV), such as delivery vans used by small businesses, fell 6.4 percent in January.

Commercial vehicles are capital goods whose sales are closely tied to economic cycles and mimic the development of international trade.

Although this makes them a broad indicator for output growth or contraction, sales are volatile since they are also heavily influenced by upcoming emission standards and the availability of credit as many buyers are reliant on banks for loans.

Daimler Trucks, Volvo AB and MAN SE are the biggest heavy truck manufacturers in Europe, along with Scania, DAF and Iveco.

Volkswagen, Ford, PSA Peugeot Citroen , Fiat and Renault are all big players in LCV market.