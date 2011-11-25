FRANKFURT Nov 25 Europe's heavy truck market expanded at a healthy 18.2 percent clip in October versus a year ago thanks to strong demand in Eastern Europe as well as even periphery states like Ireland and Spain.

Italy, one of the largest truck markets, managed to eke out growth in sales of new heavy trucks weighing 16 tonnes or more, a segment that correlates closely to economic activity and global trade, according to data published by the European autos industry association ACEA on Friday.

Germany, which alone counts for a fifth of all demand in Europe, was the underperformer as the market shrank surprisingly by 6.4 percent over last October despite robust output growth in the third quarter.

For the total Europe region, which includes the 27 European Union countries and Iceland, Norway and Switzerland, heavy truck registrations were up 18.3 percent in October, while new light commercial vehicles were up 6.4 percent. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)