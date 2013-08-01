STOCKHOLM/FRANKFURT Aug 1 A likely rush by haulage operators to upgrade fleets before new emission rules take effect is posing problems for investors assessing the real strength of a nascent European truck sector recovery.

A short-lived boost will distort production schedules for recession-hit European truck makers still well short of peak sales levels hit in the years before the 2008 financial crash.

And a return to modest demand after the introduction at year-end of the Euro VI emissions regime could pressure the stocks of major European manufacturers that have racked up double digit percentage gains over the past year, underpinned by expectations of a rebound in the 50 billion euros ($66 billion) market.

DNB Markets said in a recent research note on world number two manufacturer Volvo that while its numbers for the second quarter looked good, it was increasingly concerned about demand in Europe falling off in 2014 after Euro VI comes in.

"I would guess this (boost) will be most visible in the fourth and first quarters and that we may see the hangover in the second quarter," Handelsbanken analyst Hampus Engellau said.

"It is extremely hard to quantify what is early purchases and what is replacement demand," he added.

Evidence from truck buyers also points to a growing appetite for purchases of Euro V trucks before the switch to new models, which could cost an extra 10,000 euros and which cash-strapped EU governments will not be able to subsidise as in previous changeovers.

Lennart Jansson, owner and CEO of Swedish haulier Sune Jansson Akeri, runs a fleet of 90 trucks but has ordered nearly a dozen Euro Vs. Apart from the cost, he said he was unsure about the performance of relatively untested new models.

"There are always teething problems with any kind of new gear you get your hands on," he said.

Horst Kottmeyer, manager of Kottmeyer International Spedition and its fleet of 150 vehicles in Bad Oeynhausen, Germany, took advantage of a briefly available government subsidy to buy Euro VIs, but has also ordered three Vs.

Germany, Europe's main transit country, ran a 20 million euro scheme to encourage take-up of Euro VI, but the money has now run out.

In the past it has used lower road tolls as an incentive, but no new toll regime is expected until at least next spring.

NEW LIMITS

The European Union sets new truck exhaust limits every few years to curb emissions of nitrogen oxide and cancer-causing particles.

"Going from Euro V to Euro VI doesn't sound like much, but it is a really huge transition," Martin Lundstedt, chief executive of Volkswagen-controlled Swedish truck maker Scania, told Reuters.

Others describe the new standards in even starker terms.

"This is the most punitive legislation the European truck market has ever had to contend with," said Oliver Dixon, partner with industry consultant West End. "Euro VI could be the final nail in the coffin for a significant amount of smaller fleets."

Market leader Daimler and Volvo have reported a pick-up in European demand in recent months while Scania, Volvo and Paccar's DAF recently highlighted early signs of pre-buying, mainly in countries such as Britain.

VW's MAN SE said the Euro VI transition would give it a boost after unusually strong order intake in July.

Among suppliers, Britain's Johnson Matthey, the world's biggest maker of catalysts, provided the most eye-catching evidence of pre-buying when it posted a 46-percent rise in quarterly sales in Europe of its heavy-duty catalysts.

Paccar Chairman and CEO Marc Pigott estimated pre-buying was lifting industry sales to the tune of 3-5 percent, a significant boost in a market seen chalking up growth of little more for the year.

Truck makers across the region are now cautiously lifting production for the coming couple of quarters and with lead times running short, demand shifts affect production systems quickly.

"There is always a limit to how flexible you can be. We are talking about an order cycle somewhere in the neighbourhood of six to ten weeks," Volvo CEO Olof Persson told Reuters. "The big difference from before is that everybody moves quicker."

Truck makers looking for payback on the billions of euros they have spent to develop the new generation trucks say the switchover is particularly hard because of the absence of government incentives.

"That creates a different picture and dynamic in this transition compared with what we've seen before," said Volvo's Persson. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Additional reporting Irene Preisinger in Munich and Clara Ferreira-Marques in London; Editing by David Cowell)