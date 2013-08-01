STOCKHOLM/FRANKFURT Aug 1 A likely rush by
haulage operators to upgrade fleets before new emission rules
take effect is posing problems for investors assessing the real
strength of a nascent European truck sector recovery.
A short-lived boost will distort production schedules for
recession-hit European truck makers still well short of peak
sales levels hit in the years before the 2008 financial crash.
And a return to modest demand after the introduction at
year-end of the Euro VI emissions regime could pressure the
stocks of major European manufacturers that have racked up
double digit percentage gains over the past year, underpinned by
expectations of a rebound in the 50 billion euros ($66 billion)
market.
DNB Markets said in a recent research note on world number
two manufacturer Volvo that while its numbers for the
second quarter looked good, it was increasingly concerned about
demand in Europe falling off in 2014 after Euro VI comes in.
"I would guess this (boost) will be most visible in the
fourth and first quarters and that we may see the hangover in
the second quarter," Handelsbanken analyst Hampus Engellau said.
"It is extremely hard to quantify what is early purchases
and what is replacement demand," he added.
Evidence from truck buyers also points to a growing appetite
for purchases of Euro V trucks before the switch to new models,
which could cost an extra 10,000 euros and which cash-strapped
EU governments will not be able to subsidise as in previous
changeovers.
Lennart Jansson, owner and CEO of Swedish haulier Sune
Jansson Akeri, runs a fleet of 90 trucks but has ordered nearly
a dozen Euro Vs. Apart from the cost, he said he was unsure
about the performance of relatively untested new models.
"There are always teething problems with any kind of new
gear you get your hands on," he said.
Horst Kottmeyer, manager of Kottmeyer International
Spedition and its fleet of 150 vehicles in Bad Oeynhausen,
Germany, took advantage of a briefly available government
subsidy to buy Euro VIs, but has also ordered three Vs.
Germany, Europe's main transit country, ran a 20 million
euro scheme to encourage take-up of Euro VI, but the money has
now run out.
In the past it has used lower road tolls as an incentive,
but no new toll regime is expected until at least next spring.
NEW LIMITS
The European Union sets new truck exhaust limits every few
years to curb emissions of nitrogen oxide and cancer-causing
particles.
"Going from Euro V to Euro VI doesn't sound like much, but
it is a really huge transition," Martin Lundstedt, chief
executive of Volkswagen-controlled Swedish truck
maker Scania, told Reuters.
Others describe the new standards in even starker terms.
"This is the most punitive legislation the European truck
market has ever had to contend with," said Oliver Dixon, partner
with industry consultant West End. "Euro VI could be the final
nail in the coffin for a significant amount of smaller fleets."
Market leader Daimler and Volvo have reported a
pick-up in European demand in recent months while Scania, Volvo
and Paccar's DAF recently highlighted early signs of
pre-buying, mainly in countries such as Britain.
VW's MAN SE said the Euro VI transition would give
it a boost after unusually strong order intake in July.
Among suppliers, Britain's Johnson Matthey, the
world's biggest maker of catalysts, provided the most
eye-catching evidence of pre-buying when it posted a 46-percent
rise in quarterly sales in Europe of its heavy-duty catalysts.
Paccar Chairman and CEO Marc Pigott estimated pre-buying was
lifting industry sales to the tune of 3-5 percent, a significant
boost in a market seen chalking up growth of little more for the
year.
Truck makers across the region are now cautiously lifting
production for the coming couple of quarters and with lead times
running short, demand shifts affect production systems quickly.
"There is always a limit to how flexible you can be. We are
talking about an order cycle somewhere in the neighbourhood of
six to ten weeks," Volvo CEO Olof Persson told Reuters. "The big
difference from before is that everybody moves quicker."
Truck makers looking for payback on the billions of euros
they have spent to develop the new generation trucks say the
switchover is particularly hard because of the absence of
government incentives.
"That creates a different picture and dynamic in this
transition compared with what we've seen before," said Volvo's
Persson.
($1 = 0.7531 euros)
(Additional reporting Irene Preisinger in Munich and Clara
Ferreira-Marques in London; Editing by David Cowell)