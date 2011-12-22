FRANKFURT Dec 22 The UK's Office of Fair
Trading (OFT) has dropped a criminal cartel investigation of
suspected cartel activity in Britain involving truck makers but
is continuing a price-fixing probe.
"Following a thorough investigation it has been determined
that there is insufficient evidence for any individual to be
charged with the cartel offence," the OFT said, adding that the
case has been closed.
When the investigation was launched in September 2010, the
UK offices of Daimler's Mercedes-Benz were visited
and an individual was temporarily detained.
Germany's MAN, Sweden's Volvo and
Sweden's Scania received requests for information from
the OFT at the time.
The OFT said on its website that the civil investigation was
still ongoing and was at an early stage.
"The OFT will not be in a position to conclude whether it
considers the law has been infringed until it has completed its
investigation and assessed the available evidence," it said.
Under OFT rules, companies involved in price-fixing can be
fined up to 10 percent of their annual turnover, and executives
face the threat of prosecution and a maximum jail term of five
years.
European Union authorities separately launched cartel raids
on major truck manufacturers in Europe in January, including
Daimler and Volvo, the industry's top two firms.