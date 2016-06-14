ANKARA, June 14 The European Union's ambassador to Turkey violated basic rules of diplomacy in showing disrespect to Turkey's values and its president, Ankara's EU Minister, Omer Celik, said on Tuesday.

"There are two rules any diplomat should know, first is respect for a country's values, and second is respect for that country's president. The ambassador violated these basic rules," Celik told reporters in Bratislava, Slovakia, in comments broadcast live on Turkish television.

The EU's envoy to Turkey, Hansjoerg Haber, has resigned, EU officials said on Tuesday, a further sign of strained relations as Brussels tries to keep a deal credited with curbing the flow of illegal migrants to Europe on track. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)