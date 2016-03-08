GENEVA The U.N. refugee agency has concerns over the deal reached between the European Union and Turkey that would see refugees sent back to Turkey, where some nationalities lack protection, its regional director said on Tuesday.

Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR director for Europe, said on Swiss radio RTS that Turkish acceptance rates for refugees from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iraq were "very low", about 3 percent.

"Sending back people who would not have access to protection in Turkey poses a certain number of problems in terms of international law and European law," he said.

"I hope that in the next 10 days a certain number of supplementary guarantees will be put in place so that people sent back to Turkey will have access to an examination of their request (for asylum)."

