BRIEF-Insea Intelligent Tech appoints Weng Junqing as general manager
* Says it appointed Weng Junqing as general manager of the company
PARIS Jan 23 The European car and light truck tyre market rose 8 percent in December as demand picked up towards the end of the year, French tyremaker Michelin said on Thursday.
After a weak start to the year, the European tyre market finished 2013 with a 1 percent overall rise compared with 2012, Michelin added. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)
April 21 Restaurant Group said finance chief Barry Nightingale would leave the company immediately, less than a year after the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain brought in the former head of Monarch Airlines to help turnaround its business.