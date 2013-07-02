* Merkel holds summit with euro zone jobless at record high
* Critics say chancellor acting eye on September election
* EU leaders to study "best practice" on youth unemployment
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, July 3 Germany's Angela Merkel will meet
European leaders in Berlin on Wednesday to discuss how to tackle
chronic youth unemployment, in a summit that critics are calling
a pre-election public relations exercise.
Unemployment in the euro zone is at a record high of over 12
percent and there are fears of a "lost generation" in Spain and
Greece, where more than half the under-25s are out of work. Many
blame Merkel.
She has spent most of the euro zone crisis insisting
over-indebted states cut public spending. Now, just ahead of her
re-election bid in September, Merkel is trying to rebrand
herself as saviour of Europe's jobless as well as its public
finances.
"A nice summit in Berlin with so many people coming - and
with many of them probably applauding Germany for its readiness
now to combat youth unemployment - is nice for Merkel, two and a
half months before the election," said economist Holger
Schmieding.
"With reform and austerity already having shown results, the
priority is now to safeguard the achievements and to mitigate
the pain," said the Berenberg Bank chief economist.
More than 20 EU leaders, from conservatives who see
eye-to-eye with Merkel - such as Spain's Mariano Rajoy and
Greece's Antonis Samaras - to leftists with whom she often
disagrees -including France's Francois Hollande and Italy's
Enrico Letta - will attend.
With European Council chief Herman Van Rompuy and European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, they will discuss how
best to spend 6 billion euros ($7.82 billion) in the next two
years to create jobs and provide training and apprenticeships.
Merkel wants to study best practice to fight unemployment
and create sustainable jobs, looking at the experiences of
states with low unemployment. Labour ministers and officials
will study how to create a network of labour agencies.
"Youth unemployment is perhaps the most pressing European
problem. We Germans have gathered plenty of experience through
our own structural reforms since reunification and we want to
share these experiences," she said in an interview with a group
of European newspapers on the eve of her summit.
But the timing of the meeting has raised eyebrows.
Germany's opposition Social Democrats (SPD) criticised
Merkel for holding a "show summit".
"Now she is driving around Europe in an ambulance handing
out band-aids for the injuries she has caused with her own
policies," the SPD's Andrea Nahles said.
A French diplomatic source said Merkel wanted to appear
"sensitive to the ideas of the SDP whose votes she is trying to
capture" while showing Europe that Germany had a sense of
solidarity.
Brussels-based think-tank Bruegel said that instead of funds
for youth unemployment programmes, the focus should be creating
conditions for growth by pushing ahead with reforms like a
banking union.
"The priority to cut youth (and adult) unemployment should
be growth," Bruegel economist Andre Sapir said.
The SPD, unions and groups of unemployed youngsters planned
to protest outside Merkel's office ahead of the summit,
scheduled for just after 2 p.m. (1200 GMT).