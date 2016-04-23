BERLIN, April 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday they favoured
sealing a U.S.-European free trade agreement as it would fuel
growth on both sides of the Atlantic.
Merkel is expected to discuss the Trans-Atlantic Trade and
Investment Partnership (TTIP) with Obama when he visits a trade
show in Hanover on Sunday and Monday. Support for TTIP has
plunged in both their countries, however.
"The Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership is one
of the best ways to promote growth and create jobs," Obama told
the mass-selling newspaper Bild in an interview.
Merkel said in her weekly podcast that wrapping up a deal
would be a "win-win situation," adding that "it is good for us
as we will be able to appraise our competitors."
The United States is Germany's biggest trading partner.
Advocates of the trade deal say it would unleash further growth
while critics warn it could undermine consumer rights and
environmental protection.
Speaking separately in London on Saturday, Obama said the
trade deal had run up against "parochial interests" of
individual countries but would create millions of jobs and
billions of dollars of benefits.
