* Car registrations in EU and EFTA region rise 6.9 pct in
April
* EU car registrations up for 20 months in a row
* Greece car registrations spike on rental car orders
By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, May 19 Corporate buyers and demand
for mass-market car brands helped new car registrations in
Europe increase 6.9 percent in April with all the bloc's five
biggest markets posting higher sales.
Among the top gainers was Renault. Sales of its
mainstream brand rise 15.6 percent in the European Union and
European Free Trade Association (EFTA) bloc while registrations
of its discount brand Dacia rose 14.7 percent.
"The recovery remains very much on track," analysts at
Evercore ISI said in a note on Tuesday.
New registrations in the European Union (EU) and EFTA
countries rose to 1,209,551 passenger cars, data from the
Association of European Carmakers (ACEA) showed on Tuesday.
IHS Automotive expects car registrations in the EU will now
grow by more than 4 percent year-on-year to almost 13.1 million
cars, still way behind 2007 levels.
Europe's "big 5 markets" saw sales rise, with registrations
up 24.2 percent in Italy, Europe's fourth largest market, and
sales in Germany, Europe's largest market, climbing 6.3 percent.
Registrations in Great Britain rose 5.1 percent and sales in
Spain rose 3.2 percent after months of double-digit growth
following the end of a government scrappage scheme.
A fall in private buying in Germany and France was offset by
increased corporate purchases in those markets, Carlos Da Silva,
manager for IHS Automotive's European light vehicle sales said.
Overall, sales in the European Union have risen for 20
months in a row, ACEA figures showed.
April registrations in Greece rose to 7,801, a 43 percent
leap from a year ago and a 19 percent rise from the 6,529 cars
sold in March, ACEA figures show.
"It is the beginning of the tourist season and rental
companies are renewing their fleets. This is the main reason for
the increase, retail sales rose only slightly," Akis Koulas,
spokesman for the Greek auto importer association AMVIR said on
Tuesday.
In the EU and EFTA region, demand for Skoda cars rose 9.5
percent. Sales of Fiat cars and those of Opel and its sister
brand Vauxhall rose 9.7 percent and 5.7 percent respectively,
during the same period, ACEA data showed.
Europe's best selling car brand remains Volkswagen, which
recorded a 5.6 percent rise in registrations to 154,311
passenger cars last month.
The improving outlook for euro-area economic growth is
leading carmakers to scale back discounts, a trend particularly
visible at VW, Commerzbank analyst Sascha Gommel said.
"There's an evident shift from obsessive volume growth to
greater profitability at play," Gommel said.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria
Sheahan and David Clarke)