PARIS Feb 1 European sales of battery powered,
fuel-cell and rechargeable hybrid cars rose 9.7 percent to a
combined 206,584 vehicles in 2016, according to data published
on Wednesday.
Within that total, plug-in hybrid cars rose 17.2 percent to
112,999 registrations, according to data for the EU and European
Free Trade Area compiled by Brussels-based industry body ACEA.
Registrations of battery-only cars advanced by 2.9 percent to
90,795.
In the fourth quarter combined plug-in sales fell 10.6
percent, the industry association said, in a year-on-year
comparison against an unusually strong final quarter of 2015.
Sales of hybrids and so-called mild hybrids increased by
28.8 percent to 303,506 cars last year and at a similar rate in
the fourth quarter. These vehicles combine fossil fuel and
electrical power to some degree but are not rechargeable.
