PARIS, March 2 French car registrations grew 4.1
percent in France in February compared with a year earlier, a
rate that was slower than January's 5.9 percent, but which was
led again by growth in sales of cars made by foreign-owned
manufacturers.
The country's CCFA industry body said registrations rose to
147,130 in February from 141,290 a year earlier.
Sales by main French makers PSA Peugeot and the
Renault group rose only 1.8 percent, while foreign
makers improved February sales by 7 percent, the CCFA said.
Registrations of light delivery vans fell 2.9 percent from a
year earlier.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Mark John)