PARIS, March 2 French car registrations grew 4.1
percent in France in February compared with a year earlier, a
rate that was slower than January's 5.9 percent, but which was
led again by growth in sales of cars made by foreign-owned
manufacturers.
The country's CCFA industry body, which is set to raise its
2015 market forecast from the current one of a broadly flat
year, said registrations rose to 147,130 in February from
141,290 a year earlier.
Sales by main French makers PSA Peugeot and the
Renault group rose only 1.8 percent, while foreign
makers improved February sales by 7 percent, the CCFA said.
Registrations of light delivery vans fell 2.9 percent from a
year earlier.
Regarding 2015, CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said: "It's
positive news that January's sales pickup was confirmed and the
CCFA will raise its market forecast for 2015 in April."
