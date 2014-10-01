PARIS Oct 1 PSA Peugeot Citroen led a
6.3 percent gain in French car sales last month, boosted by an
extra selling day, the CCFA industry association said on
Wednesday.
Registrations advanced to 151,101 cars in September from
142,166 a year earlier, the Paris-based CCFA said. Once adjusted
for the number of sales days, the gain would have been a more
modest 1.5 percent, the association said.
Peugeot's sales rose 17 percent, powered by a surge at its
core brand, while Renault registrations advanced 5.3
percent. Volkswagen, Europe's market leader, posted
a 3.5 percent decline in French sales.
Delivery van registrations also rose 14 percent in
September, the CCFA said, for a 7.6 percent gain in overall
light vehicle sales for the month.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost)