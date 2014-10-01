PARIS Oct 1 PSA Peugeot Citroen led a 6.3 percent gain in French car sales last month, boosted by an extra selling day, the CCFA industry association said on Wednesday.

Registrations advanced to 151,101 cars in September from 142,166 a year earlier, the Paris-based CCFA said. Once adjusted for the number of sales days, the gain would have been a more modest 1.5 percent, the association said.

Peugeot's sales rose 17 percent, powered by a surge at its core brand, while Renault registrations advanced 5.3 percent. Volkswagen, Europe's market leader, posted a 3.5 percent decline in French sales.

Delivery van registrations also rose 14 percent in September, the CCFA said, for a 7.6 percent gain in overall light vehicle sales for the month. (Reporting by Laurence Frost)