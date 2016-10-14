BERLIN Oct 14 European car sales grew by 7.3
percent last month, industry data showed on Friday, with volume
and premium automakers alike posting strong growth.
Registrations of new passenger cars in the European Union
and the European Free Trade Association rose to 1.496 million
vehicles in September, a seasonally strong month, from 1.395
million a year earlier, the Brussels-based Association of
European Carmakers (ACEA) said.
Renault posted the largest gain among major
carmakers with an 18.7 percent increase even as growth in its
French home market edged up only 2.5 percent.
Fiat Chrysler jumped 14.2 percent, helped by
double-digit growth in Italy, Spain and Portugal.
For the 28-nation EU excluding Malta, the 1.46 million
tally, a 7.2 percent gain year-on-year, marked a new record for
September, ACEA said, adding the region's top five markets of
Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Spain kept growing.
PSA dropped 5.8 percent, with the Peugeot brand,
Citroen and the upscale DS line all showing declines. Ford
was the only other major carmaker in the red, with sales down
0.7 percent.
Volkswagen, a year after its emissions scandal
came to light, posted a 3.3 percent advance in European
registrations at the VW brand, its fourth-best monthly result
this year.
Luxury nameplates BMW, Mercedes-Benz,
Audi and Lexus posted double-digit or near double-digit
growth.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)