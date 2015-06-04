By Laurence Frost
PARIS, June 4 Western European car registrations
rose a modest 0.2 percent in May, according to industry data
published on Thursday, as the region's stop-go recovery faltered
in some markets.
Sales came in at 1.06 million cars, based on data and
estimates compiled by consulting firm LMC Automotive - with the
year-on-year gain held back by a reduced number of selling days
compared with May 2014.
Adjusted for selling days and seasonal effects, the selling
rate in May fell to 12.51 million cars annually from 12.96
million in April, LMC said. But sales for the year so far are
nonetheless up 6.6 percent on the first five months of 2014.
"Generally we are seeing an improving picture," said
Emiliano Lewis, a UK-based analyst with the firm. "With economic
expansion expected to continue through this year and beyond, the
market outlook remains healthy."
