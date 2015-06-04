PARIS, June 4 Western European car registrations rose a modest 0.2 percent in May, according to industry data published on Thursday, as the region's stop-go recovery faltered in some markets.

Sales came in at 1.06 million cars, based on data and estimates compiled by consulting firm LMC Automotive - with the year-on-year gain held back by a reduced number of selling days compared with May 2014.

Adjusted for selling days and seasonal effects, the selling rate in May fell to 12.51 million cars annually from 12.96 million in April, LMC said. But sales for the year so far are nonetheless up 6.6 percent on the first five months of 2014.

"Generally we are seeing an improving picture," said Emiliano Lewis, a UK-based analyst with the firm. "With economic expansion expected to continue through this year and beyond, the market outlook remains healthy." (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)