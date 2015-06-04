(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, June 4 Western European car registrations
rose a modest 0.2 percent in May, according to industry data
published on Thursday, as the region's stop-go recovery faltered
in some markets.
Sales came in at 1.06 million cars, based on data and
estimates compiled by consulting firm LMC Automotive - with the
year-on-year gain held back by a reduced number of selling days
compared with May 2014.
Adjusted for selling days and seasonal effects, the selling
rate in May fell to 12.51 million cars annually from 12.96
million in April, LMC said. But sales for the year so far are
nonetheless up 6.6 percent on the first five months of 2014.
"Generally we are seeing an improving picture," said
Emiliano Lewis, a UK-based analyst with the firm. "With economic
expansion expected to continue through this year and beyond, the
market outlook remains healthy."
The data, an aggregation of published registrations and
projections for some smaller markets, show a contrasted picture.
The UK annual selling rate rose 7.2 percent in May to 2.61
million cars, while Spain's advanced 1 percent.
But French sales fell 4.7 percent from April to May on the
same annualized basis, while Italy dropped 5.5 percent to 1.63
million and Germany tumbled almost 11 percent to 2.92 million.
The numbers mirror a hesitant economic recovery in countries
like France, where unemployment has worsened even as other
indicators show progress.
They may also add to existing concerns among
industry-watchers about the sustainability of Europe's auto
rebound.
"We remain somewhat cautious on the magnitude of the
recovery," Bernstein analyst Max Warburton had warned in a note
last month.
"While Spain is enjoying a full-blown recovery, Italy's
gains are partly founded on rental cars and France's retail
demand is still weak."
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)