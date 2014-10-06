(Adds detail, background, analyst comment)
PARIS Oct 6 Western European car sales rose 5.8
percent in September, helped by an additional selling day and
stronger demand in Spain, France and Italy, according to
industry data compiled by LMC Automotive.
Registrations last month came in at 1.2 million cars, the
consulting firm said on Monday, lifting the selling rate to
12.21 million cars per year from 11.91 million in August on a
seasonally adjusted basis.
Europe's auto market bottomed out in 2013, the end of a
six-year slump, but the fragile recovery is threatened by weak
confidence and geopolitical uncertainties in Russia and
elsewhere. LMC said it had trimmed its full-year growth forecast
for Western Europe to 4.6 percent from 4.8 percent.
Germany, France and the UK have nonetheless posted positive
sales gains for September, helped by calendar effects that
yielded one more September sales day than a year earlier.
Italy came in 3.3 percent higher, while a vigorous rebound
continued in Spain, up 26 percent.
"Ongoing improvements in these two markets are key for
sustained growth at a regional level in the medium term," LMC
analyst Jonathon Poskitt said.
The annualized selling rate in Spain, one of the markets
worst hit in the 2008-2013 slump, edged back up to 863,715 cars
last month from 859,155 in August, according to LMC.
