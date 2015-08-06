PARIS Aug 6 Western European car sales jumped
8.8 percent last month, according to industry data released on
Thursday, as buoyant demand in Germany and southern Europe made
up for a weaker French performance.
Registrations rose to 1.09 million cars last month from just
over a million the previous July, based on published national
data and smaller market estimates compiled by LMC Automotive.
The July numbers amounted to a seasonally adjusted selling
rate of 13.15 million cars per year, LMC said, slightly below
June's 13.28 million rate but more than a million vehicles ahead
of last year's total.
"The German market was a particular highlight," said
Emiliano Lewis, a UK-based analyst with the consulting firm.
German sales rose 7.4 percent in July, according to data
published earlier this week, while car registrations surged
nearly 24 percent in Spain and 15 percent in Italy.
France, however, saw its sales growth slow to 2.3 percent
for the month with an annualised selling rate of 1.83 million
cars, according to LMC, down from 2.07 million in June.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)