BRIEF-Swedish Match CEO sees natural leafs boosting US cigar market share 2017
* Swedish match ceo says believes will take us cigar market share in 2017 helped by natural leafs segment
MADRID Oct 1 Spanish new car sales rose 22.5 percent year-on-year in September, vehicle manufacturers' association Anfac said on Thursday, marking 25 straight months of growth and after a 23.3 percent rise in August. (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)
* Swedish match ceo says believes will take us cigar market share in 2017 helped by natural leafs segment
* Says it completed acquisition of a futures firm and 50 percent stake in an insurance firm