UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate confirms Scott Gottlieb FDA commissioner
May 9 The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a conservative health policy expert and venture capitalist, as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.
MADRID Jan 2 New car sales in Spain rose 21.4 pct year-on-year in December from a year earlier, the 16th consecutive month of growth, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Friday.
In the 12 months to the end of December some 855,308 cars were sold, up 18.4 percent from a year earlier, Anfac said.
The December figure compared to a 17.4 percent rise in November, helped by an ongoing government subsidy programme.
The government announced it was extending the Plan PIVE scheme that offers price cuts on new low-emission vehicles for the seventh time at the beginning of November. (Reporting by Paul Day)
May 9 ClubCorp Holdings Inc is in advanced talks with activist investor FrontFour Capital Group LLC over a deal that would give it two directors on the U.S. golf club operator's board, according to people familiar with the matter.