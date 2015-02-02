MADRID Feb 2 New car sales in Spain rose 27.5
pct year-on-year in January from a year earlier, the 17th
consecutive month of growth, car manufacturers' association
Anfac said on Monday.
The January figure compared to a 21.4 percent rise in
December, helped by an ongoing government subsidy programme, and
68,118 vehicles were sold in the month.
The government announced in early November that it was
extending the Plan PIVE scheme that offers price cuts on new
low-emission vehicles for the seventh time.
