MADRID Feb 2 New car sales in Spain rose 27.5 pct year-on-year in January from a year earlier, the 17th consecutive month of growth, car manufacturers' association Anfac said on Monday.

The January figure compared to a 21.4 percent rise in December, helped by an ongoing government subsidy programme, and 68,118 vehicles were sold in the month.

The government announced in early November that it was extending the Plan PIVE scheme that offers price cuts on new low-emission vehicles for the seventh time. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing Sarah White)