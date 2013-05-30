May 30 Today's big set piece is a meeting of
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois
Hollande ahead of a June EU summit which is supposed to lay the
path for a banking union. The traditional twin motor of Europe
has sputtered - not least because the French economy is so much
more sickly than Germany's - but also because of real
differences of opinion.
When the Franco-German relationship was running smoothly,
the two countries' leaders routinely met before EU summits to
prepare a joint position which more often than not prevailed
(much to the annoyance of some of their partners). But Merkel
and Hollande have conspicuously not done so on a number of
occasions since the latter took power a year ago.
Hollande wanted a banking union including a structure to
wind up failing banks and common deposit guarantee. The latter
is already dead in the water and Germany is wary of the
liabilities the former might impose upon it. The European
Central Bank may have taken euro break-up risk off the table -
though its pledge to save the euro is still to be tested - but
banking union is a huge issue. Without it the seeds of a future
crisis, or even a revival of this one, will have been sown.
The smart money is that the June summit is long on bank
regulation, short on bloc-wide measures to deal with stricken
lenders. The big question is whether progress will be easier
after Germany's September elections.
There appears to be a recognition in Germany that antipathy
towards its insistence on budgetary rigour (cuts and pain) is
reaching uncomfortable levels. It has approached Spain and
Portugal with a plan to help get money flowing to their
credit-starved companies in the hope that it will bring down
sky-high unemployment and German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble warned on Tuesday that failure to win the battle
against youth unemployment could tear Europe apart.
In January, Merkel and Hollande promised to come up with
joint proposals on greater euro zone cooperation, boosting
industrial competitiveness and job creation for next month's
summit.
So something is afoot and it is more than pre-election
positioning; witness Berlin's acceptance that its euro zone
partners should get more time to meet debt-cutting targets as
long as the impetus for structural economic reforms is not lost
(the latter message is particularly directed at France).
Another one to watch is whether the two leaders can agree on
whether the EU should risk a trade dispute with China by
imposing punitive duties on its solar panel exports. Germany,
for whom China is a vital export market, is very keen not to.
MARKET/ECONOMIC DISCONNECT
Italy holds the third of a trio of debt auctions at an
interesting time. Spanish yields rose at auction for the first
time in three months last week and on Wednesday, borrowing costs
at a short-term Italian debt auction climbed for the first time
in two months. Rome will offer up to 5.75 billion euros of five-
and 10-year bonds today and has cleared well over 60 percent of
its 2013 funding needs in the first five months of the year, so
in that respect the pressure is off.
But there are signs that the 10-month fall in peripheral
euro zone borrowing costs could be drawing to a close. If it
happens, it will be in large part due to markets waking up to
the fact that central bank largesse will not go on forever after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said U.S. bond-buying with
newly-minted money could begin to taper off in a few months.
German government bond futures have risen a quarter point in
early trade, waiting to see how the Italian auction goes down.
European stocks have opened flat to lower.
Reuters' monthly asset allocation polls, to be published at
1100 GMT, will show where the serious investor money is flowing
and may pick up some of that nervousness. The Bank of Japan may
be an exception, but the next big crunch moment for the
financial world is when the top central banks say enough is
enough. That's still more likely a story for 2014 and beyond but
Bernanke has certainly concentrated minds.
Even if there is a market wobble, the theme of 2013 has been
the disconnect between soaring asset prices and the grim state
of European economies that underpin them. Revised Spanish first
quarter GDP (a 0.5 percent contraction quarter on quarter) and
May inflation figures (up 1.8 percent year-on-year) are unlikely
to alleviate the gloom. Neither will French unemployment figures
(the jobless rate is already in double figures), although
consumer and business sentiment for the euro zone might show
glimmers of hope.