By Luke Baker and Paul Carrel
| BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT Oct 18 Barely a year after
European leaders set out an ambitious vision for the euro zone's
future, progress has all but stalled and pressure is building
for what may amount to a 'make or break' moment for the union.
The idea of a roadmap setting out steps towards the deeper
integration of the euro zone came about in early 2012, when the
debt crisis was at its peak and there were legitimate fears that
Greece could be forced out of the currency union, or that the
whole European project could disintegrate.
With the global economic debate dominated by the United
States and, increasingly, China, the European Union risks losing
its influence unless it can speak with one voice.
Herman Van Rompuy, the president of the European Council,
which brings together the EU's member states, was asked by
leaders to draft a report detailing what was required to
strengthen the single currency and overhaul the monetary union.
The plan involved working with three other top
crisis-fighting figures - European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and
then president of euro zone finance ministers, Jean-Claude
Juncker - on a document to be presented to leaders in June 2012.
The focus was on four 'building blocks' that would complete
monetary union: a "banking union" to strengthen the banking
sector, a "fiscal union" to improve coordination of
budget-related policy, an "economic union" to further
integration and finally a "political union" to make the project
more democratic.
Van Rompuy presented a preliminary report, grandly titled
"Towards a Genuine Economic and Monetary Union", to European
leaders in June and they gave him the go-ahead to develop the
ideas further, which took up much of the rest of 2012.
EU leaders' largely unequivocal backing for the plan gave
Draghi the cover he felt he needed to deliver his pivotal pledge
just a month later that the ECB was ready to do "whatever it
takes" to save the euro.
A couple of months after that he reiterated that it was up
to EU leaders to define where they wanted to get to and that the
ECB would only act as a temporary bridge to help get there.
Fast-forward to the present day and the ECB is still holding
the fort. Its as-yet unused OMT bond-buying plan has deterred
speculative attacks on the currency bloc, but the vision of a
more integrated euro zone is almost entirely unfulfilled.
"That vision has hit the natural barriers of the existing
governance structure," said Andrew Bosomworth, a senior
portfolio manager at Pimco, the world's largest bond fund.
"We're in a holding pattern, where it's really the ECB
that's doing the holding."
MEETING OF MINDS
While the relative recent calm in markets - with euro zone
bond yields lower and the euro stable - has removed a lot of the
pressure on governments to push ahead, the long-term goals have
not been forgotten by Draghi.
In a speech to students at Harvard last week, he talked
about Europe's pursuit of "a more perfect union", and emphasised
how the political will of Europe's leaders had helped hold the
euro zone together, against the expectations of some U.S. hedge
funds, which bet the region would shatter and lost money.
"They had underestimated the depth of Europeans' commitment
to the euro," Draghi said, adding that a "pragmatic focus on
policy efficacy" should be the driving force for further
integration.
In that respect, Draghi's views marry closely with Van
Rompuy's. The relationship between the two, forged in the months
after Draghi took over the ECB in November 2011, is deep. Both
have an iron grasp of economics and understood instinctively
what was needed to reassure financial markets about the euro's
future.
"You have to remember, they are both Jesuits by education,"
an adviser to Van Rompuy said.
Among the principles Jesuits advocate is a pragmatic
approach to problem-solving and a willingness to learn from
experience. One of Van Rompuy's favourite phrases is John
Maynard Keynes's dictum: "When the facts change, I change my
mind. What do you do?"
That mental flexibility and willingness to adapt to changing
circumstances may have helped weather the worst moments of the
debt crisis, when sticking rigidly to a single pre-set path may
have proved disastrous.
Yet now the worst of the debt crisis appears to be over, it
is exactly the issue of getting EU leaders to stick to the path
that has been laid out that is proving the problem.
Banking union was the first priority in the four presidents'
"roadmap". While that step has been endorsed by heads of state -
and slow but steady progress is being made towards it - there is
virtually no mention any longer of the steps that were supposed
to come after: fiscal, economic and political union.
Even the timetable envisaged for banking union has slipped
and its scope is being gradually scaled back. The complacency
that Barroso, Van Rompuy and others have repeatedly warned of
appears to have taken root.
Some see that as unsurprising given that the pressure is no
longer on in the same way that it was during 2011 and 2012.
"It was extremely important that they laid out their vision
because it created a sense that they were ready to make
progress," said Janis Emmanouilidis, a senior analyst at the
European Policy Centre, a Brussels think tank.
"But many people would say banking union is enough to handle
the situation for now. As for the steps that come after, I don't
see the momentum towards that right now."
GAME CHANGER
That foot-dragging means the ECB is effectively alone in
holding the euro together.
That is a cause of frustration among ECB policymakers, who
are concerned about uncompetitiveness and indebtedness in big
euro zone countries like France and Italy. They are particularly
worried that France is trading on the credibility of Germany, as
the tight Paris-Berlin axis binds the two economies together.
Only a determined commitment to structural reforms - and the
kind of deep fiscal and economic coordination once envisioned in
the "roadmap" - will help close the book on the crisis and
prevent similar problems emerging in the future.
But what to do? The ECB's protection of euro member states
has eased the impulse to put their own houses in order. If the
central bank removed that umbrella to focus minds in
governments, market pressure could return in a flash and plunge
the bloc back into crisis.
The ECB shows no sign of taking such drastic action. But
officials see a moment arriving soon when the ECB will put
pressure on member states.
That moment is the review of bank assets that the ECB will
undertake next year as the new single supervisor of the euro
zone banking system.
The Asset Quality Review is expected to be a rigorous
exercise in contrast to previous stress tests. To an extent, the
ECB's reputation is on the line. A tough review will show it
means business.
If the review lays bare big holes in certain banks, the
pressure will be on the home countries to press ahead not only
with banking union, but with fiscal steps that will allow them
to coordinate budget policy more effectively.
"Draghi and Merkel are in a staring match," said an EU
official, describing a situation in which the ECB president
wants member states to act while German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, as the most powerful leader, proceeds with
characteristic caution.
"If the ECB decides to be really tough in the asset quality
review, it's going to be a wake-up call delivered by the ECB to
the member states."
For Draghi, an independent central banker, it is a challenge
since he cannot be seen to veer too readily into territory
reserved for political leaders. Monetary policy is his game.
And for Van Rompuy it is complicated by the fact that his
mandate as European Council president ends in a year's time. The
original roadmap was expected to take up to 10 years to
complete, but if Van Rompuy's successor does not buy into it, it
could meet a very immediate roadblock.
The report the four presidents' drafted is close to Draghi's
heart, aides say. A stable monetary policy requires a stable
fiscal policy and broader economic unity, they argue.
Ultimately, countries must decide if they are ready to
sacrifice some sovereignty on the altar of the European project
for the long-term vision to move steadily into focus.
Crunch time may be approaching in the form of a European
Convention, which could allow euro zone leaders to make the leap
forward to a more integrated bloc - or to acknowledge they have
gone as far as they want to.
European elections next May will set the tone for the next
phase of the debate on Europe's future. The European Convention,
possibly in the spring of 2015, could allow for changes to the
EU treaty to open the way for more profound integration.
"The question then will be: are they just going to tinker
around with the Treaty, or are we going to get a truly
meaningful change to it that will allow for the realization of
the four presidents' report?" asked Pimco's Bosomworth.
"History shows no other monetary union of that genre
endured, they either fell apart of evolved into a political and
fiscal union," he said.