FRANKFURT Nov 8 European weather in the coming
winter now looks more likely to be mild than in previous
studies, German meteorologist Georg Mueller said in a monthly
report on Thursday.
"The latest runs are generally in favour of a milder than
normal winter, especially over northern Europe," wrote Mueller,
who regularly monitors energy weather on behalf of Point Carbon,
a Thomson Reuters company.
"Especially January and February could get quite wet, windy
and mild over Scandinavia and parts of northern Central Europe,"
he added, concluding that no major cold episodes were likely.
December should be the coolest month, he said.
Another energy specialist, Weather Services International
(WSI) last month also said it expected mild conditions in
western Europe between November and January.
Providers of power and gas for heating and lighting need to
gauge likely weather patterns, which drive consumer demand and
utility buying of commodities such as coal and gas, and thus
fuels prices.
As Europe nears its peak winter period, the power market is
particularly vulnerable this year, due to shifts in weather and
demand, because supply is tighter than in recent seasons.
This is because Germany has taken a large chunk of nuclear
capacity out of operation, and France and Belgium are struggling
with aging reactors.
