FRANKFURT, March 8 Europe is expected to see
spring weather in line with normal patterns this year as opposed
to especially dry and warm spells in recent years, German
meteorologist Georg Mueller said in a monthly report on Friday.
"I think this is realistic and expect no longer-lasting dry
and warm episodes," said Mueller, who monitors weather on behalf
of Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.
He said the summer could be partly unsettled in continental
Europe, with temperatures near normal without major hot and dry
periods, as opposed to earlier forecasts which had not ruled out
above-normal temperatures.
Northern Europe should generally be drier and warmer than
last year and the same would apply to eastern and southern
Europe where such conditions would be a repeat of those seen in
2012, he added.
Forecasts of likely seasonal weather patterns are important
for electricity and gas companies which need to assess consumer
demand for heating and lighting.
Weather Services International (WSI) said last month that
most of Europe could see a warmer than normal spring, but
temperatures would vary within the season.
