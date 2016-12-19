Above normal temperatures are expected across most of Europe during the first three months of 2017, with the exception of the Iberian peninsula, the Weather Company said on Monday.

As in October and November, December weather was the coldest in eastern Europe and western Russia, while western Europe remained fairly mild, it said.

Scandinavia was expected to be the warmest region, relative to normal temperatures in the first quarter.

"We expect the persistent Scandinavian ridging to regress a bit into the Northeast Atlantic, which may allow the cold weather to slide further west across parts of southern Europe, at least early in January," Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at the firm, said.

There were also chances for cold weather in western Europe at the end of winter, he said.

The Weather Company forecast both UK and Nordic weather to be colder than normal in February after being warmer than normal January. In March, however, temperatures there were expected to be warmer than normal again.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

JANUARY:

Nordics - Warmer than normal

UK - Slightly warmer than normal

Northern mainland - Warmer than normal

Southern mainland - Warmer than normal west, colder than normal east

FEBRUARY:

Nordics – Colder than normal

UK – Colder than normal

Northern mainland - Colder than normal

Southern mainland - Warmer than normal east, colder than normal west

MARCH:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

UK – Slightly warmer than normal

Northern mainland - Warmer than normal

Southern mainland - Warmer than normal east, colder than normal

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by David Clarke)