A woman sunbathes near fountains during unseasonably hot weather in Battersea Park in west London, Britain, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON Most of Europe should experience above-normal temperatures from May to July, except Britain, coastal Norway, and northwestern areas of Iberia and France, the Weather Company said on Wednesday.

Nine of the last 10 summers have been cooler and wetter in northwestern Europe and hotter and drier in southeastern Europe, said Todd Crawford, the forecaster's chief meteorologist.

"Our theory is that the historically low Arctic sea ice levels are driving this pattern, which would argue for a similar summer again this year," Crawford said.

"However, many of the other models and indicators are suggesting a warmer, drier summer across northern Europe, with cooler, wetter conditions across the south," he added.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

MAY:

Nordics – Warmer than normal in the east, cooler than normal in the west

Britain - Cooler than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal in the east, cooler than normal in the west

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal in the east, cooler than normal in the west

JUNE:

Nordic region – Warmer than normal, except coastal Norway

Britain – Slightly warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal

JULY:

Nordic region – Warmer than normal, except southern coastal Norway

Britain – Slightly cooler than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal, except far west

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal, except Iberia

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Dale Hudson)