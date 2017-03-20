LONDON, March 20 Most of Europe should
experience above normal temperatures from April to June, The
Weather Company said on Monday.
"We've seen a pattern reversal in March, with the persistent
high pressure across western Europe being replaced by lower
pressures, and widespread above-normal temperatures being the
rule across the continent," said Todd Crawford, chief
meteorologist with The Weather Company.
There is a risk that a winter pattern will re-emerge in
April, which could allow cooler temperatures to return to parts
of southern Europe, he added.
The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather
forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.
APRIL:
Nordics – Warmer than normal
UK - Warmer than normal
Northern mainland – Warmer than normal
Southern mainland - Cooler than normal
MAY:
Nordics – Warmer than normal
UK - Slightly cooler than normal
Northern mainland - Warmer than normal in the east, cooler
than normal in the west
Southern mainland – Warmer than normal in the east, cooler
than normal in the west
JUNE:
Nordics – Warmer than normal, except in the far east
UK – Warmer than normal
Northern mainland - Warmer than normal
Southern mainland – Warmer than normal
(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)