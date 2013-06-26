People visit Mini-Europe, a park displaying miniature reproductions of well-known buildings within the European Union's countries, in Brussels June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON Weather across Europe will be cooler than usual next month and most areas will also see below-average temperatures in August and September, Weather Services International said on Wednesday.

Weather forecasts are closely tracked by energy traders as small deviations in temperature levels can lead to high swings in energy demand.

Only the Nordic region and the northern mainland of Europe will see warmer weather in August, WSI forecast.

The U.S.-based forecaster also predicted a cool start to the heating season from October onwards.

"As we head towards autumn, we look towards the potential development of a weak El Nino event that would help to favour a cool start to the heating season by October," its meteorologists predicted.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)