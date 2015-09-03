HAMBURG, Sept 3 The main west European Union
wheat exporters face an uphill struggle to win sales against
cheaper rivals in the Baltics and Black Sea regions, but a fall
in French prices this week could boost sales, traders said on
Thursday.
"The Baltic states of Lithuania and Latvia had good harvests
this summer and have large export supplies which are being
offered very cheaply in export markets," one German trader said.
"Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan are together expected to
export about 3 million tonnes more than they did last season
after decent harvests this year, I think this will be taken off
the EU's export total."
European wheat futures in Paris hit contract lows on
Wednesday as low prices in an Algerian wheat purchase tender
underlined stiff export competition.
The EU's largest exporter France is being challenged by the
Baltic region in its traditional markets such as Algeria.
"For the moment, from July to September, it's Black Sea
countries (dominating export sales) then Baltic wheat from
mid-September through November," one French trader said. "We are
at the back of the pack."
But the drop in Paris prices this week could help struggling
French sales, with aggressive French offers made in a wheat
tender from Egypt.
"The euro is a key factor," Strategie Grains analyst Andrée
Defois said. "If we go back (from $1.11-$1.12) to $1.09, $1.10,
we lose $6 per tonne immediately which is quite significant in
terms of competitiveness."
The second largest exporter Germany is also suffering from
Baltic competition.
Lithuanian and Latvian 12.5 percent protein milling wheat
for September shipment was being offered for sale at around 9
euros under the Paris December wheat contract, traders said.
German 12 percent protein wheat for September delivery in
Hamburg was offered at even the Paris December contract.
"Germany cannot compete against that sort of price
competition and we may have to wait until the Baltic States sell
some of their inventories out before we can expect big new
sales," one German trader said.
Britain will harvest a slightly smaller wheat crop this year
but export availability will be boosted by higher stocks.
"It should be a relatively robust level of supply," said
Jack Watts, lead analyst for cereals and oilseeds at the
Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board. "One of the key
challenges will the currency because the vast majority of our
wheat goes into the eurozone."
Sterling rose to its strongest level against the euro in
over 7 years in July and although it has since fallen back the
currency remains well above year earlier levels.
