* EU exports well below record 14/15 pace

* Baltic states win share but still have surplus to clear

* If exports stay slow, more wheat may go to feed, stocks

By Gus Trompiz

GENEVA, Nov 11 Weakness in the euro and renewed imports by Iran could bring some impetus to EU wheat exports, which have been curbed this season by Black Sea competition and reluctant selling by farmers, European exporters said on Wednesday.

The European Union is estimated to have produced a record 149 million tonnes of soft wheat for the second year in a row, but unlike in 2014/15 when the record crop led to record exports, the new season has seen much lower export demand.

A slide in the euro to multi-month lows around $1.07 has made EU wheat more competitive in dollar-priced export markets, helping narrow the gap with Russian and Ukrainian wheat as shown in tenders held this week by top importer Egypt.

"The exchange rate can probably go to $1 so that can help us compete against Russia," Robertas Lapinskas, general manager of Lithuanian-based grain trading firm Agrorodeo, told the Global Grain conference in Geneva.

The Baltic states have stood out within sluggish EU exports this season, taking market share from top EU wheat exporters France and Germany.

The three Baltic countries have claimed around 700,000 tonnes of sales to Algeria and 1.2 million tonnes to Saudi Arabia, but may have another 3 million tonnes to sell in the second half of the 2015/16 season, well above their usual second-half export pace, Lapinskas estimated.

Baltic exports have been helped by the readiness of local farmers to sell as benchmark Paris futures have risen above 180 euros a tonne, since this represents good margins for them, he added.

But further west, many EU farmers are continuing to hold out for better prices, other exporters at the conference said.

"We have a lot of wheat in the hands of farmers," Klaus Schumacher, general manager, agricultural markets and strategy, at German grain group BayWa AG, said.

Along with farmer sales, EU export prospects will be shaped by demand, and a return to sizeable wheat imports by Iran could help Baltic and German wheat, which were sold heavily to the Middle Eastern country last season.

Expectations that an easing of economic sanctions against Iran will boost trade, along with scepticism about previous government forecasts that it will not need to import this season, have led traders to anticipate it could take several million tonnes after a lull in recent months.

"I believe they will take more (imports), a lot depends on what happens over the next few months with the liberalisation of the economy," Schumacher said. (Editing by Susan Fenton)