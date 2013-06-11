* Sunshine helps EU wheat crops
* Larger harvest awaited despite long winter
* Serious concern about British crop
HAMBURG, June 11 The arrival of sunny weather
has improved the outlook for the European's Union's wheat crop
this year but there are serious concerns Britain's crop will
fall, analysts said on Tuesday.
The long winter and rainy May created concern that wheat
could face serious growth delays, but the long-hoped for arrival
of sunshine and warmth has enabled it to catch up.
"Overall I think the EU is on course for a satisfactory
average harvest," said Claus Keller, grains specialist with
German commodity analysts F.O. Licht. "Most EU countries are on
course for a reasonable crop apart from the United Kingdom,
which is the main problem area for wheat in the EU."
"From the current state of crops it looks like Britain could
again be a major wheat importer in the current year instead of
being an exporter."
F.O. Licht forecasts the EU summer 2013 wheat crop at 129
million tonnes, up from 127 million tonnes last year.
In the EU's largest wheat producer France, warm, sunny
weather has favoured wheat but development is late after the wet
and cool spring.
French institute Arvalis estimates wheat plants are between
5 and 15 days behind their normal growth pace. Consultancy Offre
& Demande Agricole (ODA) estimates three weeks.
ODA forecasts France's wheat crop at around 36 million
tonnes, up from 35.6 million tonnes last year.
The overall state of French wheat crops is satisfactory,
with farm agency FranceAgriMer rating two-thirds as good or
excellent, but they were vulnerable to adverse weather ahead of
harvesting.
"We're not out of the woods yet," Jean-Paul Bordes of
Arvalis said. "We will need mild weather without intense heat to
avoid making the situation worse."
Crops would be more at risk from high temperatures in June
after being weakened by poor conditions this season, ODA's Paul
Gaffet said.
Sunshine following the cool spring has also helped wheat in
second largest producer Germany.
"I think plants are now catching up on their growth
following delays caused by the long winter and that the harvest
will now only start about one week behind the normal schedule,"
a German trader said.
Germany will harvest 23.35 million tonnes of wheat in 2013,
up from the 22.38 million tonnes harvested in 2012, German grain
trader Toepfer estimates.
GRIM BRITISH OUTLOOK
The crop outlook in third largest producer Britain remains
poor despite a slight improvement during the last few weeks.
Traders forecast a crop of 11.0 to 12.0 million tonnes
against 13.3 million tonnes in 2012 and the five year average of
14.9 million tonnes.
"It is improving from a low base," said Jack Watts, senior
analyst at the Home-Grown Cereals Authority, noting weather had
generally been favourable in the past few weeks.
Crop consultants ADAS estimates Britain's wheat crop
development was about 10 to 14 days behind normal as of the end
of May but Watts said the gap may have narrowed slightly this
month.
He said the decline in production was driven mainly by a
fall in area as one of the wettest years on record in 2012
disrupted plantings last autumn.
In the fourth largest producer Poland, consultant ODA Polska
forecast the crop will rise slightly to 8.7 million tonnes from
8.6 million tonnes last year.
Good snow cover protected Polish wheat from frost damage but
the long winter prevented some farmers planting spring wheat,
instead turning to barley and maize, said ODA Polska director
Regis Miola.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Valerie Parent and Nigel Hunt,
editing by William Hardy)