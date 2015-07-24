* Harvesters rolling in France, Germany

* Crop estimates raised in top producer France

HAMBURG, July 24 Wheat output in Europe's top producer France looks more than expected as harvesting gathers pace across the European Union, crop watchers say.

The harvest is moving northwards in both France and the second biggest producer Germany, but has yet to start in Britain where rain has been too late to arrive to help the crop much. Storms have slowed the Polish harvest.

French trade and analyst's soft wheat crop forecasts are now around 37.5-38.5 million tonnes against 37.5 million in 2014, above estimates of around 36.5-37 million tonnes during a heatwave and dryness in mid-July.

"Wheat yields in the north are surprising," French consultancy ODA said. "The lack of rain, sometimes since early May, did not lead to a sharp fall in yields."

Harvesting resumed north of Paris after being halted by rain but has not started in most northern French regions.

Protein levels were reported to be good in southwest France, but disappointing in a belt crossing France between the Atlantic port of La Pallice to the German border. Other quality criteria such as Hagberg falling numbers and humidity were reported to be good nationwide.

"We can already call it a normal year," said Gaultier Le Molgat, analyst with French consultancy Agritel.

In Germany, harvesting is also gathering speed.

"We are facing an average crop with regional variations after wheat suffered a heat wave, prolonged dryness and even too much rain recently," one German analyst said. "The crop will be smaller than last year's huge harvest, there is no clear picture of quality yet."

Agritel forecast Germany's crop at 24.9 million tonnes, down 10 percent on 2014.

In Britain prolonged dry weather could crimp yields.

"We are still looking for good yields but it would have been better yields if it had rained a few days earlier," said Manon Leygue of ODA UK.

UK wheat crop estimates range between 14.5 to 15.5 million tonnes, down on last year's 16.6 million but above the 14.4 million tonne five-year average.

In number four producer Poland, farmers have started harvesting early wheat varieties, but storms slowed down cutting and widespread harvesting will start around Aug. 1, said Sparks Polska analyst Wojtek Sabaranski.

Sabaranski forecasts the winter and spring wheat crop at about 10.6 million tonnes, down 15 percent from the record 2014 crop.

"This would still be a decent crop while looking at multi-year average," Sabaranski said. "It is hard to assess the quality of this year's winter wheat since the harvest is in a very early stage." (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Valerie Parent and Nigel Hunt, editing by William Hardy)