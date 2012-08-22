HAMBURG Aug 22 Wheat harvests in western
Europe's main producers are close to last year's levels as
reaping goes on, but that will not be good enough to make up for
poor crops in the United States and Russia which have caused
fears of a global food shortage.
Benchmark global corn and soybean prices hit record highs
this summer in a stunning rally, sweeping wheat up with them, as
the worst U.S. drought in 56 years ravaged crops, while a
heatwave has also slashed key producer Russia's grain harvest.
The surge is fanning fears of a crisis akin to that seen in
2007/08 when violent protests erupted in vulnerable
countries.
Major European Union harvests are progressing at levels
similar to last year, although there may be slightly less wheat
that is of high enough quality for making bread.
And there will be no bumper crop in France, Germany and
Britain to help ease problems from Russia and North America. As
analyst James Dunsterville of Geneva-based Agrinews put it: "The
EU is not going to be the one to save the world shortage."
The European harvest seems to have weathered unfavourable
conditions well. French analyst Strategie Grains estimates the
total EU crop of soft wheat, used for flour and bread, at 125.3
million tonnes, down just 3 percent on the 2011 harvest.
"Milling wheat supplies will be generally sufficient from
this summer's crop, but the rising international markets mean
prices will increase," one German grain trader said.
The EU is the world's largest soft wheat producer and its
crop this year would contribute some 18.9 percent of the total
2012 world wheat output seen at around 662 million tonnes. This
compares to the 2011 crop of 128.7 million tonnes or 18.5
percent of the world crop of 695 million tonnes.
The EU is also the world's fifth largest wheat exporter
after the United States, Australia, Canada and Russia, and is a
particularly important supplier to its neighbours in the Middle
East and North Africa, where rising food prices played a role in
some of the political unrest of last year's Arab Spring.
Wheat harvesting is now almost finished in top EU producer
France and in second-largest producer Germany, but rain has
delayed reaping in number three wheat grower Britain.
Crop experts say that technical data so far suggest that,
compared to last year, a slightly larger proportion of wheat
brought in may not make the grade for milling, or bread-making,
which is the grade generally required on export markets.
Feed-grade wheat, a lower quality product used for poultry
and animal fodder, accounted for one third of the total 2011
harvest in the European Union, Strategie Grains said.
QUALITY CONCERN
In France, overall there should be sufficient supplies of
milling wheat for domestic consumption and for normal export
demand, despite a higher proportion of feed wheat in the crop.
With about 95 percent of the French soft wheat harvest cut
early last week, French farm agency FranceAgriMer forecast the
crop at over 36.5 million tonnes, up from 34 million in 2011.
But quality may be lower: "Compared to last, year we will
have a bigger share of feed wheat, that's for sure," said
analyst Pierre du Peyroux of Horizon Soft Commodities.
There is no shortage of demand, however, for feed wheat, not
least due to lower U.S. maize, or corn, production. So traders
may divert some wheat from milling to feed use.
"There will likely be some adjustments in uses," said
Alexandre Marie, an analyst with French consultancy Offre &
Demande Agricole. "The world feed market is already tight, with
less maize than forecast and with northern Europe having
sizeable needs, there will be high demand for feed wheat."
Germany's farm cooperatives association forecasts the 2012
wheat crop there at 22.3 million tonnes, down marginally from
22.7 million tonnes last year, but up by 1.4 million on
forecasts earlier this year thanks to improved weather.
"The quality viewed in the country as a whole is average to
good," the association said, adding that they expected there to
be enough high-quality wheat to meet anticipated demand.
In Britain, rain has continued to trouble the harvest,
raising concern over forecast volumes. Dealers estimated around
30 percent of field area had been harvested so far, but rain
forecast for the coming weekend could cause further delays and
concerns about reaching the quality for milling.
"Quality is very variable," said David Sheppard, managing
director of British merchant Gleadell. "It's still a
weather-disrupted harvest."
The International Grains Council forecast the British 2012
wheat crop at 15.4 million tonnes, against 15.3 million tonnes
in 2011. But commodity firm INTL FCStone is less optimistic:
"Results coming from the field in the UK continue to foster
a large degree of variability," it said. "At least 1 million
tonnes will be shaved from UK wheat output estimates, taking it
down to the mid to low 14 million tonne range."
Some EU flour mills are warning that the sharp rise in EU
grain prices this year could mean price increases for consumers.
"The EU is no longer a closed market, and international
price rises also mean price rises here as the harvest is not
enough to change this," said Manfred Weizbauer, chief executive
of the German Flour Mills Association.
"Flour prices have already started to rise, and I cannot
exclude bread prices rising."
(Additional Reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London; Editing by
Alastair Macdonald)