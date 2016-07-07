* Rain, lack of sunshine threaten French, German crops
* Analysts see steep drop in French yields
* Drier weather may limit fall in UK yields
* Big Romania, Bulgaria crops to support EU volumes
PARIS, July 7 The threat of damage to wheat
crops is increasing in parts of the European Union's top two
producers, France and Germany, after weeks of wet, overcast
weather, but improving conditions elsewhere could keep the EU on
course for a decent harvest.
France remains the biggest concern amid growing signs of
crop disease, and analysts now expect a steep drop from last
year's record crop of 41 million tonnes.
Strategie Grains said on Wednesday it had reduced its
estimate by 2 million tonnes to 36.5 million, while ODA Groupe
lowered its harvest outlook by 1.5 million to 35 million tonnes.
Agritel's first estimate this week put the crop at 37.3 million.
Soggy conditions in the wheat plains of northern France have
encouraged the spread of fusarium, also known as head blight or
scab, that is expected to lower yields.
"Damage from fusarium is more and more apparent, including
in the most northerly zones where wheat is less mature," ODA's
Paul Gaffet said.
Doubts over the wheat harvest, expected to get properly
under way in mid-July, have intensified after some disappointing
yields and quality in the advancing barley harvest.
In quality terms, there was concern disease could lead to
lower specific weights, a measure of wheat's suitability for
milling, and generate mycotoxins.
In Germany, repeated rain was threatening to curb yields and
put a question mark over protein levels before harvesting
starts in late July.
"The rain means a noticeable amount of wheat has been
knocked over and is lodged. The warm temperatures coupled with
moist conditions also mean there is an increased risk of crop
disease in some areas," one German analyst said.
However, in contrast to France, risks were greater in
southern regions, with crops in more productive export zones in
the north less affected.
Germany's Association of German Farmers on Tuesday forecast
the winter wheat harvest at 25 million tonnes, down 4.4 percent
from last year's bumper crop.
In Britain, the EU's third-largest wheat grower, drier
weather has improved the outlook.
"Confidence in the crop has picked up a little bit because
it has stopped raining but farmers would like to see some more
sunshine to help build the final bit of yield," said Jack Watts,
analyst at the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.
Yields are likely to be below last season, partly because
low wheat prices led farmers to cut the use of inputs.
Some traders expect the crop at 15 to 15.5 million tonnes,
down from 16.4 million last year, while the International Grains
Council forecasts it would fall to 14.9 million.
Overall EU production, however, should be supported by big
crops in Romania and Bulgaria, and Strategie Grains said it
plans to raise again its estimates for the countries in a
monthly report next week.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg
and Nigel Hunt in London, editing by David Evans)