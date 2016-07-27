By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, July 27 Infrastructure and pension funds
have increased their ownership share of new European offshore
wind farms to more than a quarter, industry figures showed,
underlining growing interest among institutional investors in
renewable energy assets.
Funds invested in some 130 megawatts (MW), or 25.1 percent,
of European offshore wind capacity connected to the grid during
the first half of the year, statistics released by industry
group WindEurope showed on Wednesday. This compares with a share
of 13.5 percent in the whole of 2015.
Many institutional investors have started to tweak
investment choices away from carbon-emitting activities and in
favour of companies and projects which support fighting climate
change, including green energy projects.
Norway's $863 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's
biggest, for instance said in April it had sold shares in 52
coal-dependent companies as part of a policy to fight climate
change.
Denmark's PKA pension fund was the largest institutional
investor in European offshore wind in the first half of the
year, accounting for just over 11 percent of all investments in
connected offshore wind capacity.
Other institutional investors included infrastructure fund
Global Infrastructure Partners and Denmark's industrial workers'
pension fund Industriens Pension.
WindEurope said it expected a dip in new offshore wind farm
connections this year as new projects are slow to come forward.
"The pipeline for new projects in Europe is not sufficient
and there is a risk Europe will lose its competitive edge in
offshore wind if we don't see further commitments on deployment
soon," a spokesman said.
Total new offshore wind farm capacity connected to the grid
fell 78 percent year on year in the first half of 2016, but the
average turbine size has risen 15 percent to 4.8 MW, the
industry group said.
In total, there are 3,344 offshore wind turbines installed
in European waters off the coasts of 11 countries, with a
combined capacity of 11,538 MW.
