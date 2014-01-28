LONDON Jan 28 German engineering group Siemens
extended its lead over Danish wind turbine rival
Vestas last year, growing its market share in the
European offshore wind sector to 60 percent, industry figures
showed on Tuesday.
Siemens was Europe's top wind turbine supplier last year,
with 1,249 turbines installed in European waters, followed by
Vestas with 574 turbines, or 27 percent of the market, data
published by the European Wind Energy Association showed.
European governments are supporting the growth of offshore
wind energy via attractive subsidy payments, aiming to help
lower carbon emissions in the electricity sector.
Britain and Denmark are Europe's leading offshore wind
markets, with installed capacities of 3.68 gigawatts (GW) and
1.27 GW respectively.
Siemens and Vestas have been vying for the top offshore wind
turbine supplier spot over the past years, with Siemens growing
its market share by 2 percentage points in 2013 at the expense
of Vestas, whose market share dropped by 5 percentage points,
EWEA data showed.
Both companies are seeking growth in emerging renewable
energy countries such as Brazil and India to counter plunging
prices in European markets.
Overall European offshore wind capacity rose last year by
one third to 2,080 turbines, but the growth was concentrated in
the first half of the year, hinting at a slow-down in new build
activity over the past six months.
"The unclear political support for offshore wind energy -
especially in key offshore wind markets like the UK and Germany
- has led to delays to planned projects and fewer new projects
being launched," said Justin Wilkes, deputy chief executive at
EWEA.
"This means installations are likely to plateau until 2015,
followed by a decline as from 2016."
Britain has launched a new mechanism to reward renewable
energy and hand picked projects eligible for subsidy payments,
creating uncertainty for those left off the shortlist.
A change in government in Germany has led to a new energy
policy direction focused on reining in the costs of renewable
energy subsidies and cutting its target for offshore wind
capacity.
EWEA expects some 3 gigawatts (GW) in new offshore wind
capacity to come online in Europe in the coming years, compared
to the current 6.5 GW, and has identified a total of 22 GW of
approved projects in the pipeline.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)