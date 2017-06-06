LONDON, June 6 Germany, Denmark and Belgium
joined with 25 companies on Tuesday to back a pledge to increase
Europe's offshore wind capacity almost fivefold in the next
decade.
The joint declaration, signed by energy ministers for the
three countries and firms including Dong Energy and
Siemens Gamesa, said the countries and companies
would work together to deliver 60 gigawatts (GW), or at least 4
GW a year of offshore wind capacity in Europe in the 2020s.
"With this Joint Statement, leading businesses and
governments are taking the next step by committing to cooperate
on the deployment of big volumes for offshore wind energy," said
Giles Dickson, chief executive officer of industry group
WindEurope.
Europe currently has around 13 GW of offshore wind capacity
but expects the technology to grow as costs fall, and as
countries look for ways to increase their low-carbon electricity
options to help meet emission reduction targets.
Recent bids for offshore wind in the Netherlands, Germany
and Denmark, have seen costs fall by up to 48 percent in the
last two years, and the technology is expected to be competitive
with new conventional generation, such as gas power plants
before 2030, the joint statement said.
A report published by WindEurope on Tuesday said 25 percent
of the EU's electricity demand could be met by offshore wind
energy at an average cost of 54 euros/megawatt hour in the most
favourable locations.
The EU has a target to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by
40 percent compared with 1990 levels by 2030.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by David Evans)