LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - Europe's better bank credits are
facing a harder battle to sell new issues as investors opt for
higher yielding product in a year-end push to boost performance.
On Tuesday, Triple B rated Intesa Sanpaolo uncovered
EUR1.8bn of orders from 195 accounts for a EUR1bn five-year
transaction, while ABN AMRO struggled to get traction in a busy
market. The Single A rated borrower did manage to sell a EUR750m
deal at the tight end of guidance, but the leads would only say
that the trade was oversubscribed. The deal is now 7bp wider at
86bp. Intesa, on the other hand, is 3bp tighter.
A syndicate banker pointed out the market was winding down
approaching year-end and some recent transactions have failed to
perform in the secondary market. He did not expect the current
trend to necessarily continue into next year.
"There has been a lot of supply and investors have got a lot
they can pick from, so as a result have been shunning the
transactions that offer the skinniest spreads and some deals are
just crawling over the line," a senior debt banker said.
Financial issuance in European currencies in October and
November 2013 has reached almost USD130bn-equivalent according
to Thomson Reuters data, exceeding the USD109.83bn-equivalent
raised during the same two months last year.
Allied Irish Banks was another beneficiary of demand for
higher yielding product on Wednesday. It attracted EUR3.5bn of
orders from 300 accounts for its first senior trade since the
financial crisis. The EUR500m three-year bond is set to price at
235bp over mid-swaps, 15bp tighter than where it started
marketing.
CHANGE OF HEART
Europe's highest ranking banks were once highly sought by
previously risk-adverse investors but the tide appears to have
turned. A look at the secondary performance of recent deals by
high quality names like NAB, Standard Chartered and Raiffeisen
shows the current malaise.
All three priced deals in recent weeks that are now between
3 and 8bp wider.
"Higher quality credits are definitely struggling in this
market," said a syndicate banker.
"Investors are champing at the bit for the likes of Intesa
and Allied Irish Banks whereas a Dutch or French bank are a bit
more of a trickier sell."
In order to attract investors, better credits are having to
rethink their pricing strategies, which could potentially mean a
repricing of their curves.
Credit Agricole managed to attract orders of EUR2bn for
EUR1.25bn seven-year bond that initially offered 15-20bp of new
issue premium at the mid-swaps plus 90bp area IPTs. That
concession was higher than what similar trades had been offering
in recent weeks.
"Lessons need to be learned from yesterday's session. ABN is
a rare issuer that didn't add enough spread to its deal and now
it's paying the price in the secondary market which will be
remembered by investors," said a syndicate official.